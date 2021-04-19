BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 104.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 916,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,292 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

