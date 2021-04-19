BMO Capital Markets Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Market Perform

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

OneMain stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. 412,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,835. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

