Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.