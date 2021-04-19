Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

