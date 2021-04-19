Bogart Wealth LLC Has $20.50 Million Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,547 shares during the quarter. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $887,000.

FLQL opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

