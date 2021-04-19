Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

