Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

