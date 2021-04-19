Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. Boliden AB has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

