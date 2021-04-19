BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00006173 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $226,222.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,998.49 or 1.00006870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001827 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.