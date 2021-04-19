Bondly 1-Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $43.04 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

