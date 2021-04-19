Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 269 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of TER stock opened at $127.93 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.