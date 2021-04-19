BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOXS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,989. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

