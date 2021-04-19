Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.52

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 4472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.