Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $17.81 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

