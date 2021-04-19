Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $950.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday.

BTVCY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Britvic has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

