Britvic’s (BTVCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.50.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Britvic has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

