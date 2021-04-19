Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

