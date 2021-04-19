Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $54.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $214.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.15 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

