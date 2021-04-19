Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.06. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

EXPD traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. 22,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.