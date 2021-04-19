Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

MAX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

