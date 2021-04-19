Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report sales of $19.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,438 shares of company stock valued at $83,797 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

