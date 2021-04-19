Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

