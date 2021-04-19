Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $770,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

