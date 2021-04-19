Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $121.35

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

