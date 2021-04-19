Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$55.22

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$62.57 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$38.06 and a twelve month high of C$63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

