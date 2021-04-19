Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT at €92.86

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €92.86 ($109.24).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLAG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

ETR:HLAG opened at €145.30 ($170.94) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

