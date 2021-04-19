Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $107.89

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $131.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.