Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $379.06

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

MDB traded down $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.50. 4,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,174. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

