Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT at $46.60

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.