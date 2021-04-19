Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$118.33

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$168.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$80.72 and a 52 week high of C$118.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

