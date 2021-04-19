Brokerages Set SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Target Price at €15.29

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.29 ($17.98).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

ETR:SFQ traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.63 ($16.04). The stock had a trading volume of 213,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day moving average is €10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $618.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a one year high of €14.25 ($16.76).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.