Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$148.57

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$136.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$129.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$115.25 and a 52-week high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.009484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.