Brokers Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $90,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.