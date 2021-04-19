Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Increased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,640. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -204.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

