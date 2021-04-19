Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.61 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $747.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.40 million and the lowest is $733.01 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

