BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BSCView has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00280740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.72 or 0.00676427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.30 or 0.99756830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.00873034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

