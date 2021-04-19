BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 210,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

