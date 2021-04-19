Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

BURBY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Burberry Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

