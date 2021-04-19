Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $17,177,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,438,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000.

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

