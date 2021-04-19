Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

NYSE BURL opened at $324.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

