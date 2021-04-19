Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 286 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,229. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

