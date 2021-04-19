Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.97 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,999. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.39. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

