Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 126,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

