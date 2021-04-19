Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 350 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

