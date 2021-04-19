Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Butler National stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.