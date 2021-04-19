Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.12

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

