CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 8,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

