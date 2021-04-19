Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE CPE opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.