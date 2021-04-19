Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.50. 57,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,101,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get Canaan alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.