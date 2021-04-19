Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.14.

MSTR opened at $693.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,780.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.46 and its 200 day moving average is $480.07. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

